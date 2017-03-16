Old boars act the boors to county leader at Madison pig roast

Politicians need to press the flesh, but apparently some of the guys at St. Mary Church in Madison decided to press back — hard.
Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said on Saturday afternoon he attended the church’s pig and lamb roast when he was pushed by two men, then dragged to a third man as all three threatened him.
One man had worked for the county’s former treasurer Fred Bathon. You could expect some ill will because Prenzler was part of the cleansing process that sent Bathon to the federal pen for bartering delinquent property taxpayer fees to his campaign donors.
Prenzler reported the attack to Madison Police, but Chief Christopher Burns said officers got conflicting accounts. Does that mean an unbiased witness cannot be found out of a few hundred people at the event?
You can sure tell when a Republican enters Democratland. Had someone dared touch Nellie Hagnauer, Rudy Papa or Alan Dunstan, you can bet someone would have been in cuffs or taken around the back of the parish hall.
Prenzler deserves some justice, but the public deserves some assurance that their leaders can be accessible in public. This is exactly the type of event where Jane Average can ask the big boss about summer jobs for youth or Joe Public can question Prenzler about the frequency of deputy patrols.
We already saw who the pigs were at the roast. Let’s not get a lamb out of it.
