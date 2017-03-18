There’s a party goin’ on round here, a ruination to last throughout the year

Vote fraud was rampant, so sheriff’s investigators conducted 200 interviews during a two-week period. That led to charges against Steveland Kidd, now 29, of Alorton.
Four years of legal maneuvering later, Kidd was just sentenced to the 12 days he already served in the county jail. He’ll be around for the April 4 election.
At least he has a felony conviction on his record.
“We had to expend a lot of man (hours) to do the investigation, but it was worth it. It’s not like we have DNA or forensics. We have to interview people. They have to be relevant and reliable for us to get charges issued,” St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson said. “Voting is a right we have in this country. We need to hold it sacred; if we undermine the voting system, we undermine our entire democracy.”
Yes, we do.
But then you look on YouTube and see a party bus providing alcohol to local voters as they fill out absentee ballots. You see the top dogs generating silver suitcases of cash to buy the outcomes they want.
You see the ferocious defense and county financial support of a separate election board in East St. Louis — a luxury the city can ill afford while there are too few police officers on the streets and too many potholes in those streets.
You can expect law enforcement to chase a guy for four years and get 12 days. Or you can be the citizen who expects better and refuses to allow some politician to hand you a snack on Election Day and forget your community is starving the rest of the year.
Your choice.
Comments