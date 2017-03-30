Belleville best served by giving Mark Eckert one last term as mayor

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used Pause

1:02 Here's how a presidential candidate can qualify for Secret Service protection

1:26 Driver killed in crash on Mascoutah Avenue

2:18 Women working in criminal justice share advice with students

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:52 NYT: Death penalty politics

2:12 Edwardsville High student to perform ballet at The Fox

2:57 St. Elizabeth’s Hospital partners with O’Fallon to enhance park system

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death