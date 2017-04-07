Local 12-year-old can teach elected leaders about public service

Alexis Herbeck, who is 12 and from Millstadt, was just elected state president of the Beta Club, which promotes academics and public service. She ran a clean campaign on her record of public service at fish fries and teas and recycling drives and blood drives and food drives and tutoring.
“I like helping people,” she said.
There you have it folks: Politics at its purest is about public service. You do it because you like helping people.
It is not power for power’s sake, or a cushy public pension or two, or unlimited Amex cards. It is not flinging offal about safety belt arrests or working security at a strip club.
Voters on April 4 made some judgments and offered some lessons for Alexis and other aspiring public servants as well as for the majority of voters who stayed home. One lesson was in Collinsville.
Whenever Collinsville City Council had a 3-2 vote, it was likely that Councilman Jeff Kypta and Councilwoman Nancy Moss were the two on the losing side of the equation. They were the ones who first brought to light Mayor John Miller taking free fill dirt from a city contractor as well as Councilwoman Cheryl Brombolich’s penchant for using city accounts for personal purchases. They were the ones complaining when a City Council meeting was canceled during Sunshine Week rather than giving residents an open forum. They backed making it easier for older residents to claim their utility tax rebates.
Voters were apparently in the mood for pro rather than con. Kypta and Moss both lost, but deserve praise for making government more open and trying to be the residents’ champions. The lesson is that doing what’s right and doing what’s popular are not necessarily the same thing.
The other lesson is that your vote does matter, or maybe that 80 percent of life is just showing up. O’Fallon’s Ward 2 alderman race was in a tie at 489 votes each for Jerry E. Albrecht and Mark Riley. Madison County’s school sales tax lost by 259 votes out of 43,951 votes cast. Two votes were defeating an Aviston school property tax increase, after it lost by six votes in November.
Here’s hoping that Alexis grows into an adult who does great things as a public servant, and that some adults who call themselves public servants learn a few things from her.
