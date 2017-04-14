Editorials

April 14, 2017 7:00 PM

Helping others to see those lost in Vietnam

By The Editorial Board

The simple, black granite wall in Washington, D.C., for 35 years has been a place to remember and be reminded of what happens when a nation sends its youth to war.

More than 58,000 names engraved on the wall speak to us, but something very different happens when you see the faces of the war dead. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation has collected photos of the majority of those who gave their lives for their nation, but 6,987 faces are missing.

The percentage of missing Illinois faces is higher than average. The metro-east ratio is higher yet, with more than one in five photos missing of our Vietnam war dead.

There are 43 missing images out of the 206 service members who died, with more than half from East St. Louis. The newspaper’s archives did not yield any new ones.

Your archives might. The 43 missing pictures might be in your family album, or a group photo from your military service, or your high school yearbook. You can submit them online or by mail.

You may teach students or work with a youth group in need of a service project. The foundation offers guidance for groups willing to help with the search.

But even if you cannot help find these photos, go to the Virtual Wall of Faces at vvmf.org. Look at the young Americans, and think of the 70-somethings they would be now had their lives not ended in Southeast Asia.

Finding their photos, remembering them, saying a prayer or offering a moment of silence repays a tiny bit of your debt.

Do you have a photo of these Vietnam War dead?

Name

Born

Died

Home

Service

Rank

Where died

Donnell Bell

8/9/49

2/25/68

Venice

Army

PVT

Quang Ngai

Leo Bell Jr.

7/1/46

7/24/67

East St. Louis

Marine Corps

LCPL

Quang Nam

Fred A. Benner

11/12/29

4/13/66

East St. Louis

Army

SP5

Unknown

Larry M. Berry

4/24/47

7/22/66

East St. Louis

Marine Corps

LCPL

Quang Tri

Wilford L. Blumer

5/14/49

8/31/68

East St. Louis

Marine Corps

PFC

Quang Nam

Donald W. Bornman

12/28/47

1/5/68

Edwardsville

Army

SGT

Phu Yen

Terry L. Boyce

5/18/48

2/18/68

East St. Louis

Marine Corps

PFC

Thua Thien

Allie W. Campbell

1/25/45

11/12/65

East St. Louis

Army

SP4

Unknown

Johnny R. Cobb

9/6/38

7/10/70

Madison

Army

SSGT

Unknown

Gerald L. Elliott

3/21/46

5/22/68

Granite City

Army

SP5

Thua Thien

Robert E. Emery

11/5/45

12/9/65

Granite City

Marine Corps

PVT

Quang Tin

Alvin L. Evanoff

9/7/49

12/6/70

Collinsville

Army

SP4

Quang Nam

David L. Fisher

4/25/44

2/15/66

Mitchell

Army

SP4

Unknown

Phillip R. Gaines

2/3/47

5/26/67

East St. Louis

Army

PFC

Pleiku

Le R. Gee

10/9/49

7/9/68

East St. Louis

Marine Corps

PVT

Quang Nam

David L. Hampton

5/28/49

3/13/68

Wood River

Army

PFC

Pleiku

Harry J. Harris

6/24/50

12/5/68

East St. Louis

Army

PVT

Quang Nam

Thomas E. Harrison

1/29/48

6/20/68

Granite City

Army

CPL

Quang Tri

Charles E. Harvey

1/24/45

4/11/66

East St. Louis

Army

PFC

Unknown

Noel Hurley

3/25/45

10/25/68

Godfrey

Army

SP4

Long An

Wilbur D. Jackson

5/24/36

5/16/66

East St. Louis

Army

SSGT

Unknown

Ralph R. Justice

12/22/32

1/6/67

Granite City

Army

SSGT

Phouc Tuy

William C. Langham

11/22/45

11/24/67

East Alton

Army

SP4

Binh Dinh

Charles B. Lankford

10/30/30

10/24/63

Collinsville

Air Force

SSGT

Unknown

Joe C. Leutenegger

12/27/46

7/2/67

Granite City

Marine Corps

PFC

Quang Tri

Donald K. Mink

7/24/48

7/19/69

Granite City

Army

SP4

Binh Duong

Denver Moore Jr.

6/10/49

10/3/68

Lovejoy

Marine Corps

CPL

Quang Tri

Johnny L. Neal

5/23/44

10/7/66

East St. Louis

Army

SP4

Unknown

Andrew Perry Jr.

8/8/47

6/6/68

East St. Louis

Army

CPL

Binh Duong

Elroy Simmons

7/15/40

7/19/70

East St. Louis

Army

SFC

Tay Ninh

Edward M. Simpson

9/12/48

5/11/68

Collinsville

Army

SGT

Long An

Bernard E. Smith

10/14/47

2/19/68

East St. Louis

Army

SP4

Binh Duong

James J. Stites

11/11/46

9/19/68

East St. Louis

Army

SP4

Binh Dinh

Benjamin J. Sullivan

3/1/50

7/16/69

Granite City

Army

PFC

Thua Thien

Oral R. Terry

1/27/45

5/3/1968 (MIA)

Mascoutah

Army

SSGT

Dinh Tuong

Norman E. Thomas

10/9/35

2/24/68

Collinsville

Air Force

SSGT

Gia Dinh

David O. Timson

5/2/50

12/2/68

East St. Louis

Marine Corps

CPL

Quang Nam

Eugene Underwood

7/14/44

9/20/66

East St. Louis

Navy

EN2

Gia Dinh

Vincent Vosylius

12/14/46

4/26/69

East St. Louis

Marine Corps

PFC

Quang Nam

Eddie L. Weekfall

7/30/47

12/4/67

East St. Louis

Marine Corps

CPL

Quang Nam

George O. Wilkerson

11/10/49

6/9/70

East St. Louis

Army

SSGT

Unknown

Richard A. Williams

12/7/42

4/10/67

East St. Louis

Army

SGT

Long An

Thomas A. Zimmerman

9/1/47

3/12/69

Alton

Army

PFC

Binh Duong

