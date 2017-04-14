Helping others to see those lost in Vietnam

The simple, black granite wall in Washington, D.C., for 35 years has been a place to remember and be reminded of what happens when a nation sends its youth to war.
More than 58,000 names engraved on the wall speak to us, but something very different happens when you see the faces of the war dead. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation has collected photos of the majority of those who gave their lives for their nation, but 6,987 faces are missing.
The percentage of missing Illinois faces is higher than average. The metro-east ratio is higher yet, with more than one in five photos missing of our Vietnam war dead.
There are 43 missing images out of the 206 service members who died, with more than half from East St. Louis. The newspaper’s archives did not yield any new ones.
Your archives might. The 43 missing pictures might be in your family album, or a group photo from your military service, or your high school yearbook. You can submit them online or by mail.
You may teach students or work with a youth group in need of a service project. The foundation offers guidance for groups willing to help with the search.
But even if you cannot help find these photos, go to the Virtual Wall of Faces at vvmf.org. Look at the young Americans, and think of the 70-somethings they would be now had their lives not ended in Southeast Asia.
Finding their photos, remembering them, saying a prayer or offering a moment of silence repays a tiny bit of your debt.
Do you have a photo of these Vietnam War dead?
Name
Born
Died
Home
Service
Rank
Where died
Donnell Bell
8/9/49
2/25/68
Venice
Army
PVT
Quang Ngai
Leo Bell Jr.
7/1/46
7/24/67
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
LCPL
Quang Nam
Fred A. Benner
11/12/29
4/13/66
East St. Louis
Army
SP5
Unknown
Larry M. Berry
4/24/47
7/22/66
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
LCPL
Quang Tri
Wilford L. Blumer
5/14/49
8/31/68
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
PFC
Quang Nam
Donald W. Bornman
12/28/47
1/5/68
Edwardsville
Army
SGT
Phu Yen
Terry L. Boyce
5/18/48
2/18/68
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
PFC
Thua Thien
Allie W. Campbell
1/25/45
11/12/65
East St. Louis
Army
SP4
Unknown
Johnny R. Cobb
9/6/38
7/10/70
Madison
Army
SSGT
Unknown
Gerald L. Elliott
3/21/46
5/22/68
Granite City
Army
SP5
Thua Thien
Robert E. Emery
11/5/45
12/9/65
Granite City
Marine Corps
PVT
Quang Tin
Alvin L. Evanoff
9/7/49
12/6/70
Collinsville
Army
SP4
Quang Nam
David L. Fisher
4/25/44
2/15/66
Mitchell
Army
SP4
Unknown
Phillip R. Gaines
2/3/47
5/26/67
East St. Louis
Army
PFC
Pleiku
Le R. Gee
10/9/49
7/9/68
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
PVT
Quang Nam
David L. Hampton
5/28/49
3/13/68
Wood River
Army
PFC
Pleiku
Harry J. Harris
6/24/50
12/5/68
East St. Louis
Army
PVT
Quang Nam
Thomas E. Harrison
1/29/48
6/20/68
Granite City
Army
CPL
Quang Tri
Charles E. Harvey
1/24/45
4/11/66
East St. Louis
Army
PFC
Unknown
Noel Hurley
3/25/45
10/25/68
Godfrey
Army
SP4
Long An
Wilbur D. Jackson
5/24/36
5/16/66
East St. Louis
Army
SSGT
Unknown
Ralph R. Justice
12/22/32
1/6/67
Granite City
Army
SSGT
Phouc Tuy
William C. Langham
11/22/45
11/24/67
East Alton
Army
SP4
Binh Dinh
Charles B. Lankford
10/30/30
10/24/63
Collinsville
Air Force
SSGT
Unknown
Joe C. Leutenegger
12/27/46
7/2/67
Granite City
Marine Corps
PFC
Quang Tri
Donald K. Mink
7/24/48
7/19/69
Granite City
Army
SP4
Binh Duong
Denver Moore Jr.
6/10/49
10/3/68
Lovejoy
Marine Corps
CPL
Quang Tri
Johnny L. Neal
5/23/44
10/7/66
East St. Louis
Army
SP4
Unknown
Andrew Perry Jr.
8/8/47
6/6/68
East St. Louis
Army
CPL
Binh Duong
Elroy Simmons
7/15/40
7/19/70
East St. Louis
Army
SFC
Tay Ninh
Edward M. Simpson
9/12/48
5/11/68
Collinsville
Army
SGT
Long An
Bernard E. Smith
10/14/47
2/19/68
East St. Louis
Army
SP4
Binh Duong
James J. Stites
11/11/46
9/19/68
East St. Louis
Army
SP4
Binh Dinh
Benjamin J. Sullivan
3/1/50
7/16/69
Granite City
Army
PFC
Thua Thien
Oral R. Terry
1/27/45
5/3/1968 (MIA)
Mascoutah
Army
SSGT
Dinh Tuong
Norman E. Thomas
10/9/35
2/24/68
Collinsville
Air Force
SSGT
Gia Dinh
David O. Timson
5/2/50
12/2/68
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
CPL
Quang Nam
Eugene Underwood
7/14/44
9/20/66
East St. Louis
Navy
EN2
Gia Dinh
Vincent Vosylius
12/14/46
4/26/69
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
PFC
Quang Nam
Eddie L. Weekfall
7/30/47
12/4/67
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
CPL
Quang Nam
George O. Wilkerson
11/10/49
6/9/70
East St. Louis
Army
SSGT
Unknown
Richard A. Williams
12/7/42
4/10/67
East St. Louis
Army
SGT
Long An
Thomas A. Zimmerman
9/1/47
3/12/69
Alton
Army
PFC
Binh Duong
