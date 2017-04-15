Resurrect your life starting this Easter

According to Pew Research, 75 percent of adults in the St. Louis area are Christians, meaning they profess to believe that Jesus Christ lived, died, rose from the dead on Easter morning and 40 days later ascended into heaven. That’s something to believe in.

Not surprisingly that same research also showed that 75 percent of adults in our area believe in heaven as a place they aspire to be after this life on earth and a reward for living a good life. Why wouldn’t you want to go to heaven? It’s supposed to be a perfect place. The incentive for heaven is a place of utmost happiness for “eternity.” That sounds like a great reason to do good things and to be good.

What is a bit surprising with this research of adults is that only 62 percent believe in hell. That means more than 17 percent of those lining up to try to earn a spot in the place of utmost happiness for eternity don’t buy into the idea that punishment awaits for failing to do good things or be a good person in this life.

Most people rationalize that they are good enough, or they will share the long list of excuses for their actions. Sort of an eye for eye, or get them before they get us approach vs. humility or charity or kindness.

To be very clear, none of us is perfect. If you think you are, that’s strike one.

Look in the mirror. If you can’t be honest with others, at least learn to be honest with yourself.

On this Easter Sunday, take a step to be penitent. Take a step to be honest. And take a step to resurrect your life.