When failing city sewers spoil our nice federal luncheon

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) visited East St. Louis, IL on Monday to answer questions on social agencies, North Korea, Syria, U.S. Steel jobs, and health care. dholtmann@bnd.com