Judge’s relationship with young man shows flawed judgment

Here may be the understatement of the year: St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert’s judgment is flawed, but he’s not alone.
His relationship with 20-year-old David Fields lead him to make at least monthly visits while Fields was in prison for attacking a pregnant teen. Visits lasted up to eight hours.
Seems like plenty of time to assess the character of a young man behind bars.
Still, Duebbert was initially unwilling to give up his guns so Fields had a place to live. Apparently Fields also didn’t find a safe haven in his own mother’s home.
But then the guns were put in a safe location. Duebbert’s home was supposedly then approved by parole officers. Fields was released from prison and listed Duebbert’s home as his own on the violent offender registry until Duebbert was elected judge and was told to oust Fields.
Those Duebbert guns that the parole officers were all worried about? Well police reports show they were unneeded when Fields went to rob Carl Z. Silas on Dec. 30. Fields apparently had no trouble finding a weapon, shooting Silas in the face and leaving a baby smeared in the dead man’s blood.
Duebbert still talked to Fields after the homicide. A friend in need, apparently.
If stupidity were a crime, there would be no need to seek Duebbert’s removal from the bench. A judge of character he ain’t.
