How Winnie-the-Pooh can save youngsters’ lives

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 O'Fallon MotoMart robbery footage Pause 1:20 Hudson Jewelers to close Granite City store 3:44 Chief Judge Gleeson comments on Judge Duebbert 3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 2:40 Mother talks about daughter's heroin death 4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election 2:05 Hyatt Place problems in Arkansas, so what about the one here? 1:05 Stock & Barrel restaurant opens in Breese 2:34 Christina Jones talks about winning teen talent competition Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Sky Lowery, of Swansea, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO, an eighth grader at High Mount School, talks about being named the winner of the outstanding student award from the Illinois Coalition for Educating at Risk Youth that was presented in Bloomington, IL. Tim Vizer tvizer@bnd.com