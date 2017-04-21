How Winnie-the-Pooh can save youngsters’ lives

“If ever there is tomorrow when we’re not together ... there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart ... I’ll always be with you.”
There is a good reason that quote is a favorite among educators and a version of it appeared in the photo behind 14-year-old High Mount student Sky Lowery. But in the version of the quote seen in the photo the most important line was missing: “I’ll always be with you.”
Even at a young age when we go to dark places, that reminder that we are not alone is so important. There is always hope. Tomorrow is a new day.
Sky was violent and faced charges. Her grades were terrible. She was homeless. She was depressed. She thought about suicide.
For an adult to face all that would be overwhelming. For a child to face it would make that permanent solution to temporary problems seem reasonable.
But she was not alone. She was shown the problems would pass.
School social worker Yvette Hicks pulled her out of it. Sky pulled back from the edge, is doing well academically and was just honored with the outstanding student award by the Illinois Coalition for Educating at Risk Youth.
She also just demonstrated she is braver than she believes.
Most junior high students are working every moment to fit in. Sky was brave and talked about all the challenges that set her apart.
Why? Because there is another child out there who needs to know they are not alone.
