April 24, 2017 7:00 PM

You can’t fight city hall if you don’t bother showing up

By The Editorial Board

Madison County Board members recently got an earful from their constituents over an appointee to a fire board.

And the constituents got their way.

The State Park Fire Protection District Board would likely have been just fine had Jimmy Wells been appointed to replace current member Bill Ellis. But the County Board was faced with the fire chief, a few firefighters and a petition signed by 18 other firefighters in support of Ellis.

The board voted not to appoint Wells, but whether Ellis gets the spot again remains to be seen.

The board also rejected a change on the Pontoon Beach water board, but that one didn’t draw a crowd of supporters or detractors.

It is refreshing to see constituents show up and elected representatives be responsive. This is the opposite of budget hearings that fail to draw a single soul and school boards that can’t get enough people to serve.

Government best serves the public when it is open — to scrutiny, other ideas and even a little opposition.

