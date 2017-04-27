Trying to stop the high school sports star from becoming a junkie

In 2011, News-Democrat reporters looked at all 357 confirmed drug overdose deaths from 2006 to 2010 in Madison and St. Clair counties. They found that the pattern was of a middle-aged worker hurt on the job taking opioid painkillers that spiraled into addiction and death.
Since then the problem has gotten worse, and there are many more kids. These aren’t rough, bad teens feeding self-destructive or experimental needs, but rather student athletes hurt at softball or youngsters getting wisdom teeth pulled who get 60 Oxycodone pills and get hooked.
St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly decided to take on the fight, but take it to the pharmaceutical companies. His 159-page lawsuit claims the prescription opioid makers took drugs intended for short-term use and aggressively marketed them for long-term pain management, doubling profits and creating a nation of addicts.
Part of this effort sounds like the stuff of lawyer TV ads seeking victims of asbestos exposure. Part sounds like attorneys win millions and victims get coupons that got this area labeled a judicial hellhole and home of jackpot justice.
Kelly said this is a straight-up effort to get the drug companies to stop aggressively pushing painkillers and help solve the addiction problem.
“How can we expect to have a snowball’s chance in hell of getting ahead of the heroin problem if that foundation for addiction is laid in our homes’ medicine cabinets,” he said.
He said other counties and cities have succeeded in making the argument that the overuse of the painkillers is a fraudulent cost to taxpayers who pay for too many painkillers through government worker health plans. St. Clair County spent $50,000 on prescription opioids in 2016, and the case may be made for more years as the lawsuit progresses.
Even triple damages are unlikely to elevate this into the county’s lawsuit judgment hall of fame. Kelly said that’s not the point.
“We’re a mosquito. When the elephant is as big as the pharmaceutical companies, if enough mosquitoes bite him maybe he’ll stop doing what he is doing.”
Maybe.
A lawsuit made every drive-thru in America a zone of safety from too-hot caffeine. If Kelly’s suit gains some traction, maybe our youngsters will be a bit safer from a far more dangerous drug.
Better yet, maybe we all can help fix the problem. Treat the pills we give our kids like the dangerous objects they are, secure them and then toss the old meds.
Comments