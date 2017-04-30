Split-second decisions by teens create decades of impact

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:15 Basement and street flooding in Washington Park Pause 1:41 Bill aims to prevent abuse of patients with Alzheimer's disease 0:27 Boy rescued from drain pipe in O'Fallon 1:21 MetroLink riders talk safety at SWIC station 1:45 Maryville woman turning 100 says 'I don't feel like I would be 100' 0:32 Flooding on Illinois 15 near Alorton 1:09 Two longtime Highland florists merge their businesses 1:52 Former Belleville West star Brian Hill bumped to Day 3 of NFL draft 1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen 1:30 Latest from juvenile hearing on death of Breese teen punched at party Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tyler Guthrie and Tucker Johnson were driving around looking for something to do Saturday night when they saw a car flip into a pond near Carlyle, IL. The driver was trapped, disoriented and screaming. Water pressure kept them from opening the door. The two seniors from Carlyle High figured it out and saved a life. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com