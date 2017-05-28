Faces of Vietnam War dead found, others still missing

They were brothers. They were the best man in a wedding. They were fresh-faced young men, many born a year or two after their fathers returned from World War II. They never age.
Of 206 service members from southwestern Illinois who died in the Vietnam War, 43 did not have pictures to go with the names engraved in the black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. But that was six weeks ago.
The call to match faces to the names yielded seven new images. Marine Pfc Terry L. Boyce, Army Staff Sgt. Ralph R. Justice, Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles B. Lankford, Marine Cpl. Denver Moore Jr., Army Spc. 4 Bernard E. Smith, Army Spc. 4 James J. Stites and Army Staff Sgt. Oral R. Terry now have faces to go with their names on the virtual memorial wall.
Oral Terry was “Orval” to his family, but the Army called him by the misspelled name on his birth certificate. He was “Oral” after he was drafted.
At 4 a.m., May 3, 1968, Terry was on guard on an Army maintenance boat on the Ham Luong River in Vietnam. The guard he relieved heard a splash. Terry was listed as missing in action and his family still doesn’t know whether he is alive or dead.
Naomia Severs, of Lebanon, remembers her brother as a sickly child unable to finish high school. Terry had to take hard jobs, so hoisting sides of beef for a local meat packer made him strong.
He was in Army survival training when their father died and he came home to Mascoutah for the last time.
“He gave me a spank and said, ‘Let that last you until I get home.’ He told our mom not to change or let her hair go gray,” Severs said.
For years, airmen from Scott Air Force Base would bring the Terry family North Vietnamese propaganda films showing prisoners of war. They scanned the emaciated faces to see if they saw Oral Terry.
“Most of the airmen you could tell had been drinking. It had to be hard on them, too,” Severs said.
It’s still hard on her.
This Memorial Day, look through your old high school yearbook or family album. See if you have a picture of one of the 36 remaining men who died in service to our country and whose images need to be matched to their names.
If you don’t have one of the pictures, spend time looking at other faces on the Virtual Wall of Faces at vvmf.org. Whether you remember one of the war dead, or you make a new memory by seeing one of the 50,500 faces currently there, you will be achieving the goal of Memorial Day.
That, and maybe a prayer, will partly repay the debt owed to these young adults who died so far from home or who never saw their mothers go gray.
Do you have a photo of these Vietnam War dead?
Name
Born
Died
Home
Service
Rank
Where died
Donnell Bell
8/9/49
2/25/68
Venice
Army
PVT
Quang Ngai
Leo Bell Jr.
7/1/46
7/24/67
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
LCPL
Quang Nam
Fred A. Benner
11/12/29
4/13/66
East St. Louis
Army
SP5
Unknown
Larry M. Berry
4/24/47
7/22/66
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
LCPL
Quang Tri
Wilford L. Blumer
5/14/49
8/31/68
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
PFC
Quang Nam
Donald W. Bornman
12/28/47
1/5/68
Edwardsville
Army
SGT
Phu Yen
Allie W. Campbell
1/25/45
11/12/65
East St. Louis
Army
SP4
Unknown
Johnny R. Cobb
9/6/38
7/10/70
Madison
Army
SSGT
Unknown
Gerald L. Elliott
3/21/46
5/22/68
Granite City
Army
SP5
Thua Thien
Robert E. Emery
11/5/45
12/9/65
Granite City
Marine Corps
PVT
Quang Tin
Alvin L. Evanoff
9/7/49
12/6/70
Collinsville
Army
SP4
Quang Nam
David L. Fisher
4/25/44
2/15/66
Mitchell
Army
SP4
Unknown
Phillip R. Gaines
2/3/47
5/26/67
East St. Louis
Army
PFC
Pleiku
Le R. Gee
10/9/49
7/9/68
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
PVT
Quang Nam
David L. Hampton
5/28/49
3/13/68
Wood River
Army
PFC
Pleiku
Harry J. Harris
6/24/50
12/5/68
East St. Louis
Army
PVT
Quang Nam
Thomas E. Harrison
1/29/48
6/20/68
Granite City
Army
CPL
Quang Tri
Charles E. Harvey
1/24/45
4/11/66
East St. Louis
Army
PFC
Unknown
Noel Hurley
3/25/45
10/25/68
Godfrey
Army
SP4
Long An
Wilbur D. Jackson
5/24/36
5/16/66
East St. Louis
Army
SSGT
Unknown
William C. Langham
11/22/45
11/24/67
East Alton
Army
SP4
Binh Dinh
Joe C. Leutenegger
12/27/46
7/2/67
Granite City
Marine Corps
PFC
Quang Tri
Donald K. Mink
7/24/48
7/19/69
Granite City
Army
SP4
Binh Duong
Johnny L. Neal
5/23/44
10/7/66
East St. Louis
Army
SP4
Unknown
Andrew Perry Jr.
8/8/47
6/6/68
East St. Louis
Army
CPL
Binh Duong
Elroy Simmons
7/15/40
7/19/70
East St. Louis
Army
SFC
Tay Ninh
Edward M. Simpson
9/12/48
5/11/68
Collinsville
Army
SGT
Long An
Benjamin J. Sullivan
3/1/50
7/16/69
Granite City
Army
PFC
Thua Thien
Norman E. Thomas
10/9/35
2/24/68
Collinsville
Air Force
SSGT
Gia Dinh
David O. Timson
5/2/50
12/2/68
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
CPL
Quang Nam
Eugene Underwood
7/14/44
9/20/66
East St. Louis
Navy
EN2
Gia Dinh
Vincent Vosylius
12/14/46
4/26/69
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
PFC
Quang Nam
Eddie L. Weekfall
7/30/47
12/4/67
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
CPL
Quang Nam
George O. Wilkerson
11/10/49
6/9/70
East St. Louis
Army
SSGT
Unknown
Richard A. Williams
12/7/42
4/10/67
East St. Louis
Army
SGT
Long An
Thomas A. Zimmerman
9/1/47
3/12/69
Alton
Army
PFC
Binh Duong
Comments