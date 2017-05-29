Look for the helpers when bad things happen

There is little as vile as preying on vulnerable people, whether they be grieving or young innocents.
The metro-east has seen a spate of recent burglaries tied to visitations and funerals.
“It’s sad people have to stoop that low when the family is at their lowest point to take advantage of them,” Belleville funeral director Dale Kurrus said. “It’s sickening.”
On a much more tragic scale, youngsters drawn to Nickelodeon star turned pop star Ariana Grande were targeted by terrorists in Britain. The images of children, and the image of police talking to a young fan wearing a flouncy skirt and bunny ears, underscores just how far the victims were from a battlefield or a rational political statement.
The two events brought to mind this quote from Fred Rogers about being faced with scary, vile things.
“My mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ To this day, especially in times of disaster, I remember my mother’s words, and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people in this world,” Rogers said.
Multiple local police agencies have banded and shared information to try to end the funeral burglaries.
In Manchester several homeless men came to the rescue, shepherding youngsters separated from parents. People opened their homes. Police and medical personnel rushed in, despite the possibility of a second explosion, to save whomever they could.
Look for the helpers, and remember that the evil can always be outweighed by the good. You just need to look for it.
