Orange is the new blue for thieving former cop who got 40 years

twitter email Surveillance footage from Dec. 21, 2014 at Reality Salon & Spa, which captured then-Edwardsville Police Officer Brian Barker in the act of burglarizing the salon. Barker eventually admitted to a string of burglaries going back 15 years, including businesses, homes, offices and even neighbors. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison on June 26 on six felony counts, including official misconduct. Provided video

