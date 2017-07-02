Maybe 1,000 violent offenders need supervision, even during a strike

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:51 Remembering the 1917 race riots in East St. Louis 100 years later Pause 1:13 Suspect in custody for death of man found in Madison 2:09 Historic bell rings again in East St. Louis' Truelight Baptist Church 1:46 This Waterloo business will help you send a message that's hard to miss 2:12 Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 0:29 Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 2:46 Welcome to the big leagues, Alex Mejia 2:03 A poem dedicated to East St. Louis 0:47 Reading the end of the "Tinderbox" 0:34 SIUE professor pleased with ceremony attendance Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Paul Sullivan, the leader of the union representing probation officers, supervisors and support staff, in St. Clair County speaks about the issues regarding a possible strike. The union announced Thursday night that it reached a "tentative agreement" with Joseph Bustos jbustos@bnd.com

Paul Sullivan, the leader of the union representing probation officers, supervisors and support staff, in St. Clair County speaks about the issues regarding a possible strike. The union announced Thursday night that it reached a "tentative agreement" with Joseph Bustos jbustos@bnd.com