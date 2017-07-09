East St. Louis Township taxpayers nearly get fleeced again

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:11 East St. Louis High School has new principal Pause 2:18 Alvin Parks talks about Hamilton case 1:08 Doctor retires after 50 years in community treating poor and minorities 1:25 Witness describes fatal KCK wreck 0:55 The World's Largest Catsup Bottle Festival in Collinsville 4:00 Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser 3:52 Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 3:52 Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 0:36 Staying safe in hot temperatures 1:25 Lebanon Fireman's Picnic & Parade Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Alvin Parks, the newly elected East St. Louis Township Supervisor, says as much as $600,000 in taxpayer money could be missing from one of the poorest communities in Illinois. George Pawlaczyk gpawlaczyki@bnd.com

Alvin Parks, the newly elected East St. Louis Township Supervisor, says as much as $600,000 in taxpayer money could be missing from one of the poorest communities in Illinois. George Pawlaczyk gpawlaczyki@bnd.com