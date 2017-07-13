Impacts of flying with pills, guns, dogs and wrong-way drunk driving

August Adolphus Busch IV and Kevin G. Helfrich have more in common than you might think, even though one is the millionaire heir to a St. Louis beer fortune and the other is a drunk driver from New Athens.
Both seem prone to bad choices that have cost others greatly.
Exactly why Busch thought it was OK to use a Swansea parking lot to land his helicopter for eight hours is a mystery to most folks. Maybe you can only understand if you are rich.
The mystery deepens as to why he loaded the chopper with four guns, eight dogs, prescription pills and a wife who hopes to become pregnant, or why he thought he was fit to take off again when he needed to do sprints around the parking lot just to get enough air. Again, beyond the ken of us simple folk.
Two waitresses have failed to survive encounters with Busch — one died when he crashed and the other from an OD at his house. Poor choices, continue?
Helfrich now has five DUI arrests: Two were dropped, one conviction, one pending and a new charge just filed after a couple died early Saturday on Illinois 15 in Belleville. He was driving even with the pending case because of an error on a police report. This was the third time he’d been arrested for driving the wrong way after reports stated he’d been drinking.
He was seriously hurt in this accident, but his family stopped the hospital from releasing information about his condition.
If only poor choices only cost those who made them.
