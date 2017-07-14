Cure for rare neurological disorder must start with hope

Hailey Knecht is a tough teen from rural Pocahontas whose doctor never thought she’d become a teen. She has Alexander disease, a neurological disorder so rare that only about 500 cases in nearly 70 years have been reported worldwide.
She was expected to die by age 6. She is now 16.
“If she wasn’t as tough as she is, she would not be here,” said her mother, Dawn Knecht. “She has a determination and a will. She might be tiny, but she is fierce.”
Fierce, and a source of hope.
She made it 10 years past when they thought she would, so there is hope for an adult life as a baker with her own restaurant. She is helping researchers, so there is hope for others with the disorder.
Cures come from trying, but first you need hope.
