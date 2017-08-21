Spending $477,000 in taxes, just in case county needs office space

Here’s a surprise for the denizens of 10 Public Square: We’re not going to say a thing, well, at least much, about their plan to spend another $625,000 on MidAmerica St. Louis Airport’s terminal.
That’s because they are getting 90 percent of the roof, AC, lighting and public address system funding from the feds, and that’s all “free” money, right? Only another $62,500 of county funds is dropping into the $81 million subsidy hole, or what should be considered a cheap day at the airport.
Instead, the intriguing item recently approved by St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern’s unelected, unresponsive appointees on the Public Building Commission was $477,000 in renovations on the old Magna Bank building, which most recently housed Regions Bank.
The money will be spent on the bottom floor, where the bank once operated, to turn it into generic office space rather than the specialized space with teller counters, etc. There will be American with Disabilities Act upgrades, heating and cooling upgrades, new lighting and other improvements.
Why are they spending nearly half a million bucks?
So the county can in the future use the space if needed, said Director of Buildings James Brede.
Spending $477,000. Just in case.
Apparently when you are flush with other people’s money your priority is to plan for the future. No need to worry about an overcrowded jail or patrol deputies. No need to worry about curbing an airport’s financial drain.
Now that’s the work of visionaries.
