Washington Park village leaders didn’t have money to pay their employees, but they cut a check to one of their own. Trustee Clyde “Stonewall” Jackson will get a total of $38,000 as back pay for being a part-time police officer. Village leaders did not receive a written claim for the money. Jackson stopped showing up for the job. Tim Vizer tvizer@bnd.com

Editorials

Politician gets big payday, but no checks for village cops, clerks

By The Editorial Board

August 22, 2017 7:00 PM

Washington Park village government has long operated in a parallel universe.

Half the residents have fled and left behind burned-out shells on weed-choked lots. Not even Mayor Rickie Thomas wants to live there — his house is in Shiloh. Only the stripper population has increased in the bankrupt, corrupt, high-crime, poverty-ridden community.

So it comes as no surprise that this topsy-turvy land would let their employees go without a payday at the same time a village trustee was handed a $38,000 settlement.

Trustee Clyde “Stonewall” Jackson was handed a $12,000 check and the promise of $1,000 a month until the rest of the $38K is received. The money is supposedly “back pay” after he abandoned his part-time job as a village cop rather than write up a report on his failure to properly handle a shooting.

He was only a part-timer, which means the village didn’t need a reason to remove him. He never filed a written claim. The village lawyer never saw any paperwork on this.

Do trustees without money for village workers hand one of their own back pay on his word that he is owed something?

The answer in Washington Park: Yup.

Instead of one of those factory safety clocks, maybe they can modify one to say “Washington Park: XX days since the last FBI raid.”

