Divorce lawyer didn’t take his children, his revenge delusion did

Twenty years behind bars might have given Kelly Lee McGinnis some perspective, but instead he’s created a protective shell of self-delusion. In 1996 McGinnis took a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun to his ex-wife’s divorce lawyer, eluded capture for 87 days and wrote local newspapers to defend the murder and decry divorce lawyers.
At the time, he was viewed as an outlaw. Bumper stickers supported his flight. Some divorced fathers admired his guts for doing what they wanted to do.
But rather than a folk hero, McGinnis better matches the definition of a terrorist: He used violence to draw attention to his abstract ideals, forever tainting those ideas through his actions and guaranteeing their rejection by rational people.
McGinnis recently wrote a reporter about the case, showing he was unrepentant. “My actions in regard to 95D9 (his divorce case), were not so much about rights for divorced fathers, as it was about stopping legal professionals from causing unnecessary harm to children and the rule of law,” McGinnis wrote. “Further, our adversarial system seems to contribute to injustice, rather than provide justice. It does make lawyers wealthy, though.”
He was writing the same thing when he was on the run.
In 20 years you’d think it would have dawned on him that he was the one who harmed his own children as well as harmed the rule of law. Judge Ann Callis was right to keep children away from a father who proved himself unstable and violent.
McGinnis had lots of choices. Almost all the choices he made were tragically poor.
He could have chosen a different lawyer or then chosen to change lawyers. He could have chosen for his children’s sake to make the divorce work even though the marriage hadn’t. He could have chosen not to take a life. He could have chosen not to force his children to live with the consequences of his decisions.
Thomas Meyer, the lawyer he murdered, had a family. They had choices forced upon them. His daughter made a Christian choice.
“I miss my father very much, but I have forgiven Kelly McGinnis and I still pray for him and his family,” wrote Libby Glasgow, Meyer’s daughter. “And now God is calling us to look forward and beyond all that.”
McGinnis apparently cannot look forward. The rest of us should, and put away any misguided admiration of him.
