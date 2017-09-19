Nuisance apartments are rare example of blight that deserves a taxpayer fix

More Videos 0:43 O'Fallon High School students score high on ACT. Here's why. Pause 2:41 Understanding how the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:44 Belleville East student work with sculptor to make art for park 2:37 What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:54 O'Fallon senior hopes to lead Panthers to state volleyball tournament 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 1:07 Althoff volleyball beats Edwardsville to remain undefeated 1:49 Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

West Belleville developer ready to remove 2 eyesores Developer Adam Hill is preparing to turn the Rob Nora and Forest Hills complexes into owner occupied housing in Belleville, IL. Developer Adam Hill is preparing to turn the Rob Nora and Forest Hills complexes into owner occupied housing in Belleville, IL. Derik Holtman dholtmann@bnd.com

Developer Adam Hill is preparing to turn the Rob Nora and Forest Hills complexes into owner occupied housing in Belleville, IL. Derik Holtman dholtmann@bnd.com