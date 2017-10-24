Vision, cash, hard work turn eyesores into historic homes

More Videos 1:50 Historic East Garfield homes being renovated Pause 0:43 Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing 1:38 What’s scarier than monsters? 3:25 'Bump stock': Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 1:22 Edwardsville football clinches playoff spot with win over Collinsville 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 1:38 Breese teenager found guilty in involuntary manslaughter case 0:40 SWAT team deployed in Highland 1:32 9-year-old with rare disease needs your help 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Historic East Garfield homes being renovated The Belleville neighborhood of 19th century brick homes along East Garfield Street is undergoing a “little renaissance.” The Belleville neighborhood of 19th century brick homes along East Garfield Street is undergoing a “little renaissance.” Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

The Belleville neighborhood of 19th century brick homes along East Garfield Street is undergoing a “little renaissance.” Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com