Three decades of excuses from Illinois child protection workers

Dupo mom charged in daughter's murder rants about demon Mary Lockett, 36, of Dupo, was being transferred to a courtroom when she yelled and cursed at a BND photographer. She's charged with first degree murder in the suffocation death of her 4-year-old daughter, Emily Rose Perrin, who suffered from cystic fibrosis. Lockett has four other children. Mary Lockett, 36, of Dupo, was being transferred to a courtroom when she yelled and cursed at a BND photographer. She's charged with first degree murder in the suffocation death of her 4-year-old daughter, Emily Rose Perrin, who suffered from cystic fibrosis. Lockett has four other children. Tim Vizer tvizer@bnd.com

