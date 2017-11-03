Swansea’s tiny bike trail gets $575,000 to go somewhere

More Videos 2:14 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend Pause 0:57 Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 2:28 Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 3:09 East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 2:27 Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:14 St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move 2:19 Meet the 90-year-old grocery bagger who works in Fairview Heights 1:52 Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Swansea's 800-foot bike trail to nowhere Swansea received a $27,000 grant in 2015 to build this short trail from Mel Price Park to the busy Boul Avenue. Now they have another $575,000 to expand it so it actually goes somewhere. Swansea received a $27,000 grant in 2015 to build this short trail from Mel Price Park to the busy Boul Avenue. Now they have another $575,000 to expand it so it actually goes somewhere.

Swansea received a $27,000 grant in 2015 to build this short trail from Mel Price Park to the busy Boul Avenue. Now they have another $575,000 to expand it so it actually goes somewhere.