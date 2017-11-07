The good, the bad and the ugly: A kind donation, a tragic death and a repulsive allegation

More Videos 2:03 East St. Louis Township pork steak donation Pause 2:27 Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:12 Purple Heart finds its home 1:37 Salvation Army closes store at ailing Crossroads Center in Granite City 2:42 Fairmount Park needs revenue stream 1:00 Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 1:22 Judge Ron Duebbert goes before grand jury in July 1:27 Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 2:02 What do public employees make compared with you? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mike Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling, donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township for distribution to needy and the elderly. The pork steaks were purchased at Schnucks, then delivered to the Clyde C. Jordan Center, where some were cooked and served, and others packaged and distributed. Simply put, no one should ever be hungry, township Supervisor Alvin Parks said. Joseph Bustos jbustos@bnd.com