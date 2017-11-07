The good, the bad and the ugly: A kind donation, a tragic death and a repulsive allegation

More Videos

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation 2:03

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation

Pause
Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:27

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

Purple Heart finds its home 2:12

Purple Heart finds its home

Salvation Army closes store at ailing Crossroads Center in Granite City 1:37

Salvation Army closes store at ailing Crossroads Center in Granite City

Fairmount Park needs revenue stream 2:42

Fairmount Park needs revenue stream

Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis 1:00

Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

Judge Ron Duebbert goes before grand jury in July 1:22

Judge Ron Duebbert goes before grand jury in July

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 1:27

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

What do public employees make compared with you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared with you?

  • East St. Louis Township pork steak donation

    Mike Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling, donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township for distribution to needy and the elderly. The pork steaks were purchased at Schnucks, then delivered to the Clyde C. Jordan Center, where some were cooked and served, and others packaged and distributed. Simply put, no one should ever be hungry, township Supervisor Alvin Parks said.

Mike Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling, donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township for distribution to needy and the elderly. The pork steaks were purchased at Schnucks, then delivered to the Clyde C. Jordan Center, where some were cooked and served, and others packaged and distributed. Simply put, no one should ever be hungry, township Supervisor Alvin Parks said. Joseph Bustos jbustos@bnd.com
Mike Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling, donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township for distribution to needy and the elderly. The pork steaks were purchased at Schnucks, then delivered to the Clyde C. Jordan Center, where some were cooked and served, and others packaged and distributed. Simply put, no one should ever be hungry, township Supervisor Alvin Parks said. Joseph Bustos jbustos@bnd.com

Editorials

The good, the bad and the ugly: A kind donation, a tragic death and a repulsive allegation

November 07, 2017 1:48 PM

The good: We need more people like Mike Green, the owner of a Belleville heating and cooling business who donated 12,000 pork steaks to a food bank in East St. Louis. His generous donation helped feed the poor and the elderly in a community that can use the assistance.

What a great way to provide a direct, immediate hand to the needy. The donation cost Green about $7,600, he said.

"People there need it. And I am not missing any meals," Green said. "It’s something I can do."

With Thanksgiving approaching, maybe we all can think of something we can do to make a difference.

The bad: Quantez Jones, 16, and his friend, 18-year-old Deveon Hunt, were walking in the alley behind the 7600 block of West Main in Belleville when they decided they needed to fire shots at a house, police say.

Their plan went awry when Jones accidentally shot and killed Hunt, who was standing in front of Jones.

Police, at a press conference Friday, said they were holding back some details until trial, such as why the teens were shooting at the house. We understand that, but we’d sure like to know what possibly could have prompted a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old to open fire at a house.

We now have an 18-year-old who is dead and a 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder. What is going on? How do we fix it?

The ugly: Dwan L. Prude, who was hired in April as the girls basketball coach at East St. Louis Senior High School, has been charged with soliciting sex from a minor.

The charges accuse him of offering "any money, property, token, object, or article or item of value" to a 17-year-old girl so she would perform a sex act with him. The solicitation took place between December 2016 and February 2017, the charges allege.

A spokeswoman for the school district said Prude was relieved of his coaching responsibilities several months ago and placed on administrative leave. She said the district was cooperating with the investigation, but beyond that, they could not comment on personnel issues. She could not say whether the allegation involved a student.

The allegation itself is bad enough, but if it involved someone who was under Prude's tutelage, that's even worse. Taking advantage of someone when you're supposed to serve as the person's guardian or mentor makes any crime more despicable - worthy of harsh punishment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation 2:03

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation

Pause
Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:27

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

Purple Heart finds its home 2:12

Purple Heart finds its home

Salvation Army closes store at ailing Crossroads Center in Granite City 1:37

Salvation Army closes store at ailing Crossroads Center in Granite City

Fairmount Park needs revenue stream 2:42

Fairmount Park needs revenue stream

Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis 1:00

Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

Judge Ron Duebbert goes before grand jury in July 1:22

Judge Ron Duebbert goes before grand jury in July

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 1:27

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

What do public employees make compared with you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared with you?

  • Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

    Cameron Wiggs, of Belleville, witnessed the helicopter flown by ex-Anheuser-Busch CEO August Adolphus Busch IV land Monday in Swansea.

Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

View More Video