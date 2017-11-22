Thanksgiving is a good time to make sure others know how you feel about them. No regrets.
Editorials

Be thankful today to those near you to avoid future regret

By The Editorial Board

November 22, 2017 04:30 PM

“Fear is temporary. Regret is forever.”

Unknown

No regrets. We should all lead our lives committed to making the most of each day, each relationship and each interaction.

Failing to tell someone today how much you care leaves you open to future regret. Avoiding or missing out today on something important leaves you open to future regret. Hiding from responsibilities or procrastinating past the possibility of action today leaves you open to future regret. Losing control and speaking out of anger today leaves you open to future regret.

Think about what you regret, or what you might regret. Is there still a possibility you can change something, say something or do something? It may not be too late.

What might you regret tomorrow: not telling someone you are sorry; not showing someone how much they mean to you; not doing what you know down deep you should do?

Thankfully you have right now. Thankfully you have today.

Make the most of today’s Thanksgiving through what you say and what you do. That will avoid tomorrow’s regrets.

