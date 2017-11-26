Beer steins remain dry as locals wait, again, for Hofbräuhaus

Oh, those German teases. They promised schnitzel the summer before last. They promised strudel in the spring. They promised beer in the late fall.
In 2016 Oktoberfest turned to Weihnachten turned to Silvester. Now in 2017 Oktoberfest is turning into Weihnachten and will turn into Silvester yet again, but locals will be left crying without their beer, worried that their Hofbräuhaus gift cards might expire before they get a taste of Bavaria and shout a hearty “Prosit!”
Maybe that stolen backhoe delayed things.
Maybe our community just hasn’t wanted, waited and anticipated enough. Everyone is excited, but have we yet learned the patience that makes us worthy?
They just put up signs on the building at Illinois 15 across from the twinkling displays at the Shrine. They are advertising for workers. They placed a sign at Christkindlmarkt proclaiming “Now open to the public!”
But alas, it is more of the tease.
They now say early 2018.
Maybe the most liberal interpretation of that is needed. Technically, that gives them until June 30.
