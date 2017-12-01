More Videos

Pastor Zachary Lee discusses kids near liquor stores 1:10

Pastor Zachary Lee discusses kids near liquor stores

Pause
SWIC celebrating 70 years 0:42

SWIC celebrating 70 years

Body found near interstate 0:20

Body found near interstate

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:57

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights? 2:12

What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights?

Hofbrauhaus to open next year 0:35

Hofbrauhaus to open next year

New movie has scenes shot in Belleville, St. Louis 1:59

New movie has scenes shot in Belleville, St. Louis

Their Boise-built still was months late, they said - and then it exploded 0:36

Their Boise-built still was months late, they said - and then it exploded

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master 2:41

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master

  • Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm

    The Nashville American Legion had one of the area's first big pots. Now the American Legion in Aviston is approaching $1 million.

The Nashville American Legion had one of the area's first big pots. Now the American Legion in Aviston is approaching $1 million. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com
The Nashville American Legion had one of the area's first big pots. Now the American Legion in Aviston is approaching $1 million. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Editorials

Queen of Hearts gamblers find new games as cities are warned to follow rules

By The Editorial Board

December 01, 2017 04:30 PM

UPDATED 37 MINUTES AGO

Some folks got upset about the News-Democrat’s obvious dislike of civic groups and veterans organizations, because what other conclusion could there be when questions are raised about the Queen of Hearts games operated by those folks.

For the record, we probably dislike puppies and kittens, too.

What we questioned were the crowds overwhelming small towns and their abilities to get fire, police and ambulance services to the halls. We asked whether games topping $1 million were following state and local laws, and found that a dozen were not. We questioned the liability faced by communities and their taxpayers.

So here we go again, hating on those who protected our freedoms and those wanting to build playgrounds for children with disabilities.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

First, Frank Heiligenstein makes his living straightening out municipal ordinances. He sees a problem and wrote to 350 of his clients.

Second, Highland is now considering drafting a Queen of Hearts ordinance after the Madison County Licensed Beverage Association approached them. These are the liquor store and bar owners.

It seems they have a charity golf tournament. They also have declining membership, which hurts their ability to give. Their board wants a Queen of Hearts game to give them money to donate, to reverse their membership slide and to support on-going training.

Most of the Highland City Council was nodding right along, except for Councilman Rick Frey.

“What kind of feedback are we going to get because this isn’t a local organization?” Frey said.

Exactly. Plus, it is not a civic group or a veteran group or even a fraternal organization. It is a business group dedicated to promoting alcohol sales.

News-Democrat hates booze and small businesses?

Well, we do think a charity raffle should be run by a charity at the charity’s hall, not by folks hoping to increase membership, fund training and — oh yeah, increase their charitable giving — by cashing in on a hungry, thirsty crowd of gamblers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pastor Zachary Lee discusses kids near liquor stores 1:10

Pastor Zachary Lee discusses kids near liquor stores

Pause
SWIC celebrating 70 years 0:42

SWIC celebrating 70 years

Body found near interstate 0:20

Body found near interstate

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:57

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights? 2:12

What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights?

Hofbrauhaus to open next year 0:35

Hofbrauhaus to open next year

New movie has scenes shot in Belleville, St. Louis 1:59

New movie has scenes shot in Belleville, St. Louis

Their Boise-built still was months late, they said - and then it exploded 0:36

Their Boise-built still was months late, they said - and then it exploded

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master 2:41

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master

  • Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

    Cameron Wiggs, of Belleville, witnessed the helicopter flown by ex-Anheuser-Busch CEO August Adolphus Busch IV land Monday in Swansea.

Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

View More Video