If you go downtown to eat, here’s why you should feed the meter

More Videos

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:13

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

Pause
Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 2:52

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm

Hofbrauhaus to open next year 0:35

Hofbrauhaus to open next year

Pastor Zachary Lee discusses kids near liquor stores 1:10

Pastor Zachary Lee discusses kids near liquor stores

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights? 2:12

What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights?

Here's what new medical facility in Shiloh has to offer 2:01

Here's what new medical facility in Shiloh has to offer

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:57

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

McClasky Feed Co. is closed -- for now 1:14

McClasky Feed Co. is closed -- for now

  • Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

    After Belleville's parking meter department was shut down in 2010 in an effort to save money, the city police department assigned part-time community service officers to collect coins and respond to citizen complaints about parking violations. The officers usually give warnings to violators instead of parking tickets.

After Belleville's parking meter department was shut down in 2010 in an effort to save money, the city police department assigned part-time community service officers to collect coins and respond to citizen complaints about parking violations. The officers usually give warnings to violators instead of parking tickets. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com
After Belleville's parking meter department was shut down in 2010 in an effort to save money, the city police department assigned part-time community service officers to collect coins and respond to citizen complaints about parking violations. The officers usually give warnings to violators instead of parking tickets. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Editorials

If you go downtown to eat, here’s why you should feed the meter

By The Editorial Board

December 04, 2017 05:00 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The secret is out: You don’t need to feed the parking meters in Belleville.

Most likely you will only get a warning ticket. Save your quarter.

The meter police are gone. Police Chief Bill Clay had better ways to use his officers, and there are no meters at the mall or O’Fallon shopping centers.

“If I come down with a bunch of friends and family, and we dine at a place and we do some shopping, I park at a meter and I put some money in there ... and I spend $150 down in Belleville. I come out, and I’m greeted with a wonderful thank you from Belleville of a (parking ticket) on top of all I’ve done,” Clay said. “That’s really going to make me want to come back here, is it not?”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Very true, so why not yank out all the parking meters?

Well, because there are too many people working downtown who will take advantage and park all day in the closest spots. If you want shoppers and diners, then you should make sure they have a convenient place to park.

And folks should still feed the meters because it helps maintain public resources. As C.S. Lewis said, “Integrity is doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:13

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

Pause
Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 2:52

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm

Hofbrauhaus to open next year 0:35

Hofbrauhaus to open next year

Pastor Zachary Lee discusses kids near liquor stores 1:10

Pastor Zachary Lee discusses kids near liquor stores

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights? 2:12

What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights?

Here's what new medical facility in Shiloh has to offer 2:01

Here's what new medical facility in Shiloh has to offer

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:57

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

McClasky Feed Co. is closed -- for now 1:14

McClasky Feed Co. is closed -- for now

  • Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

    Cameron Wiggs, of Belleville, witnessed the helicopter flown by ex-Anheuser-Busch CEO August Adolphus Busch IV land Monday in Swansea.

Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

View More Video