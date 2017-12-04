If you go downtown to eat, here’s why you should feed the meter

More Videos 1:13 Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff Pause 2:52 Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 0:35 Hofbrauhaus to open next year 1:10 Pastor Zachary Lee discusses kids near liquor stores 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 2:12 What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights? 2:01 Here's what new medical facility in Shiloh has to offer 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:28 Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 1:14 McClasky Feed Co. is closed -- for now Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city After Belleville's parking meter department was shut down in 2010 in an effort to save money, the city police department assigned part-time community service officers to collect coins and respond to citizen complaints about parking violations. The officers usually give warnings to violators instead of parking tickets. After Belleville's parking meter department was shut down in 2010 in an effort to save money, the city police department assigned part-time community service officers to collect coins and respond to citizen complaints about parking violations. The officers usually give warnings to violators instead of parking tickets. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

