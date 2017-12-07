Hang up and drive for the sake of two sisters you do not know

More Videos 1:31 MidAmerica Airport by the numbers Pause 1:34 Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 1:14 Feeding the needy in East St. Louis 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 2:28 Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:29 Jordan Goodwin's 20 points give SLU the win over SIUC 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last. In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last. US Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

