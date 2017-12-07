Finally some good news about cancer with care close to home

More Videos 0:53 Ben Carson returns control of housing authority to East St. Louis Pause 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 1:14 Feeding the needy in East St. Louis 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 2:28 Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 1:37 Althoff graduates Brendon Gooch and Jordan Goodwin after SLU's win over SIUC 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh Memorial Hospital East campus in Shiloh may soon become home to the metro-east’s very own Siteman Cancer Center facility if the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board gives approval. Memorial Hospital East campus in Shiloh may soon become home to the metro-east’s very own Siteman Cancer Center facility if the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board gives approval. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

