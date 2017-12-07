Finally some good news about cancer with care close to home

More Videos

Ben Carson returns control of housing authority to East St. Louis 0:53

Ben Carson returns control of housing authority to East St. Louis

Pause
Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

Feeding the needy in East St. Louis 1:14

Feeding the needy in East St. Louis

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

Althoff graduates Brendon Gooch and Jordan Goodwin after SLU's win over SIUC 1:37

Althoff graduates Brendon Gooch and Jordan Goodwin after SLU's win over SIUC

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 3:04

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

  • Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh

    Memorial Hospital East campus in Shiloh may soon become home to the metro-east’s very own Siteman Cancer Center facility if the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board gives approval.

Memorial Hospital East campus in Shiloh may soon become home to the metro-east’s very own Siteman Cancer Center facility if the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board gives approval. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com
Memorial Hospital East campus in Shiloh may soon become home to the metro-east’s very own Siteman Cancer Center facility if the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board gives approval. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

Editorials

Finally some good news about cancer with care close to home

By The Editorial Board

December 07, 2017 03:15 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

Few of our families have not been touched by cancer. Nearly 40 percent of us will get it in our lifetimes.

So the decision to build a Siteman Cancer Center at Memorial Hospital East, rather than a second medical office building, is not especially surprising. It is certainly comforting and welcomed news.

Cancer treatment is expensive. The U.S. spends about $88 billion a year on cancer, and patients spend nearly $4 billion from their own pockets. Getting top cancer care close to home eases one of the stresses.

The center also represents a $38.3 million investment in health care infrastructure. It will bring highly skilled, high paying jobs. Those employees are likely to be community leaders in everything from local civic groups to local churches.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For this to come so quickly after BJC HealthCare announced it was accelerating its takeover of Memorial Hospital’s Belleville and Shiloh campuses is encouraging for the future.

The health of the local economy and our residents are both likely to improve.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Ben Carson returns control of housing authority to East St. Louis 0:53

Ben Carson returns control of housing authority to East St. Louis

Pause
Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

Feeding the needy in East St. Louis 1:14

Feeding the needy in East St. Louis

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

Althoff graduates Brendon Gooch and Jordan Goodwin after SLU's win over SIUC 1:37

Althoff graduates Brendon Gooch and Jordan Goodwin after SLU's win over SIUC

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 3:04

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

  • Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

    Cameron Wiggs, of Belleville, witnessed the helicopter flown by ex-Anheuser-Busch CEO August Adolphus Busch IV land Monday in Swansea.

Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

View More Video