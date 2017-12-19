More Videos

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Pause
Christmas with the coroner 2:30

Christmas with the coroner

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death 2:59

Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer 2 2:25

Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer 2

Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer 1 2:13

Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer 1

East uses third-quarter burst to beat O'Fallon 1:05

East uses third-quarter burst to beat O'Fallon

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 1:27

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 1:19

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

  • New restaurant could be built near O’Fallon sports park

    A new restaurant and retail center could be built across from the O’Fallon Family Sports Park if the project is approved by the city.

A new restaurant and retail center could be built across from the O’Fallon Family Sports Park if the project is approved by the city. Kelsey Landis klandis@bnd.com
A new restaurant and retail center could be built across from the O’Fallon Family Sports Park if the project is approved by the city. Kelsey Landis klandis@bnd.com

Editorials

Who would mind a restaurant drive-through next to their home?

By The Editorial Board

December 19, 2017 04:30 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Cities sure seem to like creating master plans, sweeping visions for the futures of their communities with restrictions on what is allowed to develop where.

Then city leaders blithely go about ignoring those plans if they think there’s enough money behind making a change.

Belleville just did it. Shiloh nearly did it. O’Fallon city leaders are pondering doing it, allowing a strip mall that would have a drive-through restaurant where they previously called for residential development.

The spot is across from the O’Fallon Family Sports Park. It is in the middle of an area that is farm land, which their long-range plan said should become residential.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Then they trot out their standards for good and bad businesses in the strip mall. No liquor. No gambling. No pawn shops.

Only good businesses will be allowed in the strip mall, such as drive-through food. Future homeowners can rest assured that a drive-through is a good business, and will never generate traffic or noise or nighttime lights or trash.

If cities are going for the taxes, fine. Go for the taxes. But why charge taxpayers to form a plan that will be ignored, then break the implied promise that led a developer to plan a subdivision there.

Better to declare it’s the wild West and never guarantee residents will know who or what their next neighbor might be. Buy a home, or develop a subdivision, at your own financial risk.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Pause
Christmas with the coroner 2:30

Christmas with the coroner

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death 2:59

Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer 2 2:25

Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer 2

Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer 1 2:13

Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer 1

East uses third-quarter burst to beat O'Fallon 1:05

East uses third-quarter burst to beat O'Fallon

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 1:27

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 1:19

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

  • Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

    Cameron Wiggs, of Belleville, witnessed the helicopter flown by ex-Anheuser-Busch CEO August Adolphus Busch IV land Monday in Swansea.

Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

View More Video