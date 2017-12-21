Mayor survives felony conviction No. 1, but will No. 2 or No. 3 sink her?

Alorton Mayor Joann Reed should get herself a toga and some laurels. You’d think she was a goddess on Mount Olympus rather than the queen of the trailer park.
A belief that she is immortal and invulnerable is about the only explanation for squandering a second chance, and then a third.
Reed is facing her third felony charge.
Her first felony conviction was for bringing a cell phone and fast food to a relative in the village jail. She had to resign as mayor, but then got the conviction wiped off her record by claiming the booze and drugs made her do it.
Clean slate, she’s again elected mayor.
But then in January 2016 she was tagged with felony No. 2, vote buying. Trial is pending.
Why not tempt the fates? She takes control of village hiring and firing, cutting out trustees and setting salaries as she pleases. She demotes a police sergeant who delivers damaging testimony against her.
So a week ago she got Felony No. 3, violating the state’s whistle blower act. Prosecutors said the demotion is punishment for the former sergeant’s testimony.
She better hope her lawyer is Hercules. There’s some heavy lifting ahead to get her out of her epic fails.
