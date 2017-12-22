Give until it hurts? Give until you feel like a Kwakiutl

The Kwakiutl people of the Pacific Northwest celebrate milestones in their lives, such as a birth or other good fortune, by giving away all their possessions. It is called a potlach.
Leo Tolstoy followed a similar path, giving away much of the fortune made from his novels. He was so adamant in his charity that it led to a lot of war and little peace with his wife.
Both the Kwakiutl and Tolstoy believed that possessions do not define us, and that our success in life is defined by what we give to others.
You may have noticed the Blessed to Give series in our digital and print editions. Every day between Thanksgiving and New Year’s we spotlight a charity that needs your help.
Most can use money, but the charities also offer other ways to give. You can give away your treasure. You can give away your time. You can give your support and encouragement.
Be a Kwakiutl or a Tolstoy for Christmas, but remember that need doesn’t pay attention to the calendar. Give all year, and you will receive all year.
