Giving ourselves the gift of giving, every day of the year

“How many observe Christ’s birthday! How few, His precepts!”
As Santa now uses Amazon Prime with two-day free shipping, there’ll be no soot from your chimney on the gifts left under your tree, and no more reindeer droppings on your roof. Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la, la, la.
Unfortunately due to Illinois’ fiscal crisis, Santa moved the bulk of his Midwest logistical operations to Indiana, while “the Grinch” Madigan, with his heart two sizes too small, puzzled and puzzled till his puzzler was sore. He held the budget hostage until he got more taxes from all of us, squeezing today’s gifts and roast beast. As they say in Whoville, “Stink, stank, stunk!”
Thankfully, Christmas is today, when the churches are all open and most stores are closed: When traffic will slow to a trickle, and your stockings that were hung by the chimney with care will be emptied, and when families will embrace the holiday joy. Breathe it in. Be present in the moment today.
But what about tomorrow? After celebrating Christ’s birthday again today, too many will forget the reason for the season on the 26th. How do we follow Christ’s example and create lasting change to live our lives in His image by being more generous, more caring, more charitable and more humble?
Have you ever noticed how good you feel when you do good things? It should be a daily desired state. It should be a daily goal. Remember, it is in giving that we truly receive.
Until the next Christmas, give the gift of you. Make your life meaningful, and receive the gift of the Christmas spirit each and every day. Perhaps you can make Christmas mean a little bit more. Just don’t expect our Grinch in Springfield to change any time soon.
Merry Christmas.
