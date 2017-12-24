“It could be his head wasn’t screwed on just right. It could be, perhaps, that his shoes were too tight. But I think that the most likely reason of all, may have been that his heart was two sizes too small.”
“It could be his head wasn’t screwed on just right. It could be, perhaps, that his shoes were too tight. But I think that the most likely reason of all, may have been that his heart was two sizes too small.” Photo illustration
“It could be his head wasn’t screwed on just right. It could be, perhaps, that his shoes were too tight. But I think that the most likely reason of all, may have been that his heart was two sizes too small.” Photo illustration

Editorials

Giving ourselves the gift of giving, every day of the year

By The Editorial Board

December 24, 2017 04:30 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

“How many observe Christ’s birthday! How few, His precepts!”

Benjamin Franklin

As Santa now uses Amazon Prime with two-day free shipping, there’ll be no soot from your chimney on the gifts left under your tree, and no more reindeer droppings on your roof. Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la, la, la.

Unfortunately due to Illinois’ fiscal crisis, Santa moved the bulk of his Midwest logistical operations to Indiana, while “the Grinch” Madigan, with his heart two sizes too small, puzzled and puzzled till his puzzler was sore. He held the budget hostage until he got more taxes from all of us, squeezing today’s gifts and roast beast. As they say in Whoville, “Stink, stank, stunk!”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thankfully, Christmas is today, when the churches are all open and most stores are closed: When traffic will slow to a trickle, and your stockings that were hung by the chimney with care will be emptied, and when families will embrace the holiday joy. Breathe it in. Be present in the moment today.

But what about tomorrow? After celebrating Christ’s birthday again today, too many will forget the reason for the season on the 26th. How do we follow Christ’s example and create lasting change to live our lives in His image by being more generous, more caring, more charitable and more humble?

Have you ever noticed how good you feel when you do good things? It should be a daily desired state. It should be a daily goal. Remember, it is in giving that we truly receive.

Until the next Christmas, give the gift of you. Make your life meaningful, and receive the gift of the Christmas spirit each and every day. Perhaps you can make Christmas mean a little bit more. Just don’t expect our Grinch in Springfield to change any time soon.

Merry Christmas.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

    Cameron Wiggs, of Belleville, witnessed the helicopter flown by ex-Anheuser-Busch CEO August Adolphus Busch IV land Monday in Swansea.

Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing 2:08

Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing
August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 0:36

August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department
Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future 0:30

Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future

View More Video