More Videos

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting 1:33

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting

Pause
Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall 0:51

Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall

Alorton home suffers severe fire damage 0:28

Alorton home suffers severe fire damage

Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney 1:07

Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney

Belleville Police at gas station robbery Friday 0:19

Belleville Police at gas station robbery Friday

What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea? 0:51

What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea?

Coyotes killed their two dogs. She wants to warn others of the danger. 2:09

Coyotes killed their two dogs. She wants to warn others of the danger.

An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:07

An inside look at a new gym made for kids

Belleville IHOP is open again 1:20

Belleville IHOP is open again

Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes 0:15

Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes

  • Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder

    In this 2015 file video, The Major Case Squad had a press conference to discuss the major case squad's investigation of the homicide of SIUE student Taylor Clark.

In this 2015 file video, The Major Case Squad had a press conference to discuss the major case squad's investigation of the homicide of SIUE student Taylor Clark. News-Democrat
In this 2015 file video, The Major Case Squad had a press conference to discuss the major case squad's investigation of the homicide of SIUE student Taylor Clark. News-Democrat

Editorials

That super deal on Craigslist could cost you everything

By The Editorial Board

January 01, 2018 04:31 PM

A student in Georgia thought answering the Craigslist ad would get him a cheap iPhone 6 in 2015. Instead, it got him killed.

A “doctor” in Utah offered $200 for anatomy research subjects in his Craigslist ad. Two women answering the ad got raped.

An Alabama couple wanted to buy an SUV advertised for $8,000 below market on Craigslist. Instead they had their $22,000 in cash taken and were nearly killed.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student Taylor Clark, 19, of St. Jacob, in 2015 tried to sell his 2007 Nissan 350 Z on Craigslist. Michael Gordon, 27, murdered Clark, dumped his body and stole the car.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gordon was recently sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

The world is a dangerous place. When you mix cash, valuable merchandise and strangers with an anonymous system you can regularly see tragedy.

Craigslist is the common denominator in these crimes, but common sense can keep you safe.

Don’t invite strangers to your house. Meet buyers or sellers in a public place. Better yet, go to the Fairview Heights Police station or another police parking lot where they have lights and signs warning of video surveillance, specifically for Craigslist transactions. Take your cell phone. Tell a friend or family where you are going.

But most importantly, trust your instincts. If it doesn’t feel right, bail.

There’s no deal out there worth your life.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting 1:33

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting

Pause
Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall 0:51

Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall

Alorton home suffers severe fire damage 0:28

Alorton home suffers severe fire damage

Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney 1:07

Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney

Belleville Police at gas station robbery Friday 0:19

Belleville Police at gas station robbery Friday

What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea? 0:51

What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea?

Coyotes killed their two dogs. She wants to warn others of the danger. 2:09

Coyotes killed their two dogs. She wants to warn others of the danger.

An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:07

An inside look at a new gym made for kids

Belleville IHOP is open again 1:20

Belleville IHOP is open again

Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes 0:15

Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes

  • Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

    Cameron Wiggs, of Belleville, witnessed the helicopter flown by ex-Anheuser-Busch CEO August Adolphus Busch IV land Monday in Swansea.

Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

View More Video