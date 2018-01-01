That super deal on Craigslist could cost you everything

A student in Georgia thought answering the Craigslist ad would get him a cheap iPhone 6 in 2015. Instead, it got him killed.
A “doctor” in Utah offered $200 for anatomy research subjects in his Craigslist ad. Two women answering the ad got raped.
An Alabama couple wanted to buy an SUV advertised for $8,000 below market on Craigslist. Instead they had their $22,000 in cash taken and were nearly killed.
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student Taylor Clark, 19, of St. Jacob, in 2015 tried to sell his 2007 Nissan 350 Z on Craigslist. Michael Gordon, 27, murdered Clark, dumped his body and stole the car.
Gordon was recently sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.
The world is a dangerous place. When you mix cash, valuable merchandise and strangers with an anonymous system you can regularly see tragedy.
Craigslist is the common denominator in these crimes, but common sense can keep you safe.
Don’t invite strangers to your house. Meet buyers or sellers in a public place. Better yet, go to the Fairview Heights Police station or another police parking lot where they have lights and signs warning of video surveillance, specifically for Craigslist transactions. Take your cell phone. Tell a friend or family where you are going.
But most importantly, trust your instincts. If it doesn’t feel right, bail.
There’s no deal out there worth your life.
