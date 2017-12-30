Hoping Samaritan stories, not congressional shooter, are remembered from 2017

More Videos 1:19 Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus Pause 0:19 Belleville Police at gas station robbery Friday 2:03 Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award 1:13 Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening 1:07 An inside look at a new gym made for kids 2:26 New restaurant to open in downtown Belleville 0:41 Belleville West boys win quarterfinal on last shot 0:36 Crime-scene technician at McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:23 Police respond to McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Red Bud woman gets help from her repo man 'guardian angel' again Belleville repo man Jim Ford, who helped an elderly Red Bud couple pay off their car in 2016, is now helping the same family with funeral and medical expenses on GoFundMe after Stan Kipping, the husband, died. Belleville repo man Jim Ford, who helped an elderly Red Bud couple pay off their car in 2016, is now helping the same family with funeral and medical expenses on GoFundMe after Stan Kipping, the husband, died. snagy@bnd.com

Belleville repo man Jim Ford, who helped an elderly Red Bud couple pay off their car in 2016, is now helping the same family with funeral and medical expenses on GoFundMe after Stan Kipping, the husband, died. snagy@bnd.com