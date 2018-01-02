Since when do champions of conservatism use the “c-word”?

Lookingglass Township Assessor Chris Wellen got a little twitterpated during his social media feud with Bess Kalb, an Emmy-nominated writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live.
He called her the “c-word,” as we euphemistically refer to that crude slang term for female genitalia.
There are relatively few words that rank up there. The “c-word” and the “n-word” come to mind, but we have very few examples of other words that are so hateful and harmful that we give them “-word” status.
But Wellen got so worked up that he couldn’t help himself.
We called him Tuesday to see if he was apologetic or remorseful. Let’s just say that he’s not.
He wanted to spend time talking about the actions of others on social media and those involved in his little twitterstorm. He also wanted to talk about liberal bias and his personal holy conservative crusade, as if his inability to further an argument without using the “c-word” somehow qualifies him as a champion of those philosophies and values.
Hard to imagine William F. Buckley Jr. calling anyone one of the “-words.”
Hard to imagine Wellen kissing his mother with that mouth.
Just like when East St. Louis Township Supervisor Alvin Parks used the “n-word,” wouldn’t it be best to take responsibility for your actions and apologize for the heat of the moment? That seems a better course than doubling down on stupid.
