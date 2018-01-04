Cool head before warm heart when being a good Samaritan

More Videos 0:36 Swans near Belleville neighborhood are OK Pause 0:49 Troy community rallies to help homeless veteran get to New York 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 0:41 How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses 2:02 Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis 1:18 Local plumbers busy dealing with frozen pipes after freezing weather 2:15 Proposed replacement of the Chain of Rocks Bridge 1:23 19 members of area family attended SWIC 1:13 Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening 1:22 Candy, ice cream, and craft soda shop coming to Belleville Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Troy community rallies to help homeless veteran get to New York A group of Troy residents were able to raise more than $500 to get a homeless veteran off the streets and on a bus to New York — all within eight hours through a Facebook post. A group of Troy residents were able to raise more than $500 to get a homeless veteran off the streets and on a bus to New York — all within eight hours through a Facebook post. Kara Berg kberg@bnd.com

