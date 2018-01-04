More Videos

  • Troy community rallies to help homeless veteran get to New York

    A group of Troy residents were able to raise more than $500 to get a homeless veteran off the streets and on a bus to New York — all within eight hours through a Facebook post.

A group of Troy residents were able to raise more than $500 to get a homeless veteran off the streets and on a bus to New York — all within eight hours through a Facebook post. Kara Berg kberg@bnd.com
A group of Troy residents were able to raise more than $500 to get a homeless veteran off the streets and on a bus to New York — all within eight hours through a Facebook post.

Editorials

Cool head before warm heart when being a good Samaritan

By The Editorial Board

January 04, 2018 04:30 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Recently we’ve seen two examples of people trying to do the right thing to help those out in the cold.

Troy residents quickly rallied to help William Bozman, a homeless veteran huddled in a sleeping bag during record cold. Michelle Noyes initially thought she was seeing a bag of trash, but realized it was a person and she got him a hot chocolate.

“His face was so, so red from the cold ... when he took his head out of the sleeping bag, I could see how cold and miserable he was,” Noyes said.

Then she rallied her community. They raised $500, which put some money in his pocket and a bus ticket in his hand to get to his friend in New York.

The other example also involved well-meaning, would-be helpers, but their help was unwelcome and potentially harmful.

Three swans whose pond was dredged in Belleville are living in a big puddle. Good-hearted folks have been feeding them, assuming they were destitute. Some even threatened to kidnap them and take them to shelter.

First, feeding waterfowl bread or other high-carb junk food makes them fat and pollutes the water so their natural foods won’t grow. Getting the wrong nutrients can cause “angel wing,” which can be fatal.

Second, these swans are not using the usual defense to the cold — flying south — because they’ve had it good for 15 years and raised their cygnets there thanks to owner William Wuebbels. Wuebbels feeds them the correct foods. Those can include cracked corn, duck pellets, bird seed, chopped greens and defrosted peas.

“Do not feed them stale bread and popcorn and doughnuts and Cheez-its,” he said. “Please don’t feed them junk.”

We all should do the right thing when we see someone or something in need, but wouldn’t it be better to first figure out the difference between help and harm? Leading with the heart rather than the brain is why social media is filled with pleas to help homeless puppies, but rarely with entreaties to adopt homeless children.

  • Swans near Belleville neighborhood are OK

    Oak Park owner William Wuebbels, who owns the swans, says the water fowl are safe and being taken care of.

Swans near Belleville neighborhood are OK

Oak Park owner William Wuebbels, who owns the swans, says the water fowl are safe and being taken care of.

Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

