More Videos

Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing 127

Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

Pause
August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 35

August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department

Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future 29

Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future

Double-fatal crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville 26

Double-fatal crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville

East St. Louis High School has new principal 190

East St. Louis High School has new principal

Alvin Parks talks about Hamilton case 137

Alvin Parks talks about Hamilton case

Lawsuit filed against 911 dispatches in DUI death 49

Lawsuit filed against 911 dispatches in DUI death

Lawsuit filed against 911 dispatches in DUI death 90

Lawsuit filed against 911 dispatches in DUI death

Hope the dachshund doesn't let being blind and deaf stop her 107

Hope the dachshund doesn't let being blind and deaf stop her

Car crashes through Wood River grocery store, causing major damage 68

Car crashes through Wood River grocery store, causing major damage

Officials detailed charges against a 15-year-old allegedly involved in writing threatening graffiti at an O'Fallon elementary school. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com
Officials detailed charges against a 15-year-old allegedly involved in writing threatening graffiti at an O'Fallon elementary school. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Editorials

School shooting teen protest may bring consequences, just like teen threats

By the Editorial Board

March 12, 2018 01:51 PM

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, teens across the nation will be exercising their free speech rights by walking out of classes for 17 minutes. They are marking one month since 17 people died in the Parkland, Fla., school shooting .

Their right to do so is covered by the First Amendment, with a federal court interpretation that their speech rights don't end at the schoolhouse door.

Still, those rights have limits and consequences.

Highland High School is placing reasonable rules on their students, with parental permission slips getting students an excused absence to participate. There are consequences if students don't get permission or have too many absences already, though, and they may need to take a final exam.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Schools cannot tell students where to protest, but there are consequences if a protest gets unruly or roads are blocked. Encouraging the students to be in a supervised zone is wise on the part of administrators.

And being asked to do a paper on free speech or civil disobedience or gun control could be a reasonable and legal consequence of their actions. This should become a teachable moment.

The dark side of teens, free speech and school shootings was recently illustrated for them as well. Just as you don't have the freedom to falsely yell "fire" in a crowded theater, you can't threaten a school.

Two teens are currently in trouble, including an O'Fallon teen facing terrorist felonies for writing "I'm going to shoot this (expletive) up" on the wall of an elementary school.

The 15-year-old was not in school, likely with too much time on his hands, and thought it was a joke when he admitted he made a sad, stupid plea for attention. He finds himself at the beginning of the consequences, in juvenile detention.

Superintendent Carrie Hruby described school students literally terrified by the threat. There were 170 absences as a result.

St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly said this is no time to make school threats, not that there's ever a time. He underscored the seriousness with four felony counts.

Freedom of speech guarantees no one freedom from accountability for that speech.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing 127

Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

Pause
August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 35

August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department

Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future 29

Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future

Double-fatal crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville 26

Double-fatal crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville

East St. Louis High School has new principal 190

East St. Louis High School has new principal

Alvin Parks talks about Hamilton case 137

Alvin Parks talks about Hamilton case

Lawsuit filed against 911 dispatches in DUI death 49

Lawsuit filed against 911 dispatches in DUI death

Lawsuit filed against 911 dispatches in DUI death 90

Lawsuit filed against 911 dispatches in DUI death

Hope the dachshund doesn't let being blind and deaf stop her 107

Hope the dachshund doesn't let being blind and deaf stop her

Car crashes through Wood River grocery store, causing major damage 68

Car crashes through Wood River grocery store, causing major damage

Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

View More Video