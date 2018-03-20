Mom ran over toddler, but sympathy must yield to public safety

There is a well of sympathy for Nicole Voss after she backed her car over her toddler son, Jensen, on Aug. 7.
But that really is not the job of law enforcement. It is their responsibility to keep the public safe, and since Jensen's death Voss has repeatedly shown she is a threat.
Voss is in the St. Clair County Jail facing meth charges. Lebanon Police arrested her after she ran her car onto the curb.
Judge Stephen McGlynn noted that Voss has not been charged "yet" for her son's death, but was arrested three times. "You have picked up a couple charges that suggest you are grappling with substance issues."
To say the least.
If she comes up with $1,500, she goes free from jail. We're not supposed to use bail to detain the poor, but it is a tool to ensure public safety and compliance by a defendant.
Jensen died outside the house of a man facing meth charges. Voss in November was given probation for a drug charge. Besides the Lebanon crash when meth was in the car, she also drove into a man's yard and rutted it Feb. 22 in Clinton County.
Not safe. Not compliant.
We're supposed to consider addicts as having a disease. But if the person isn't getting treatment, is the public to just hope they aren't unlucky enough to be the next ones in the path of the addict's car?
How long before Voss's addiction kills someone, or kills someone else? Time for sympathy to yield to public safety.
