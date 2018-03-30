Sex, laws, video tape appear at Belleville City Council Monday

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 127 Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing Pause 35 August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 29 Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future 26 Double-fatal crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville 190 East St. Louis High School has new principal 137 Alvin Parks talks about Hamilton case 77 Delayed MidAmerica travelers react while waiting for flights 51 MidAmerica Airport partially evacuated 46 Police investigate a two-car accident in Granite City 186 Belleville employees to get 3 percent raise under proposed budget Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A proposed Belleville ordinance calls for zoning regulations on where adult entertainment businesses can be located in the city. Mayor Mark Eckert said the rules would not allow adult entertainment businesses to open near homes, schools or churche Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com

A proposed Belleville ordinance calls for zoning regulations on where adult entertainment businesses can be located in the city. Mayor Mark Eckert said the rules would not allow adult entertainment businesses to open near homes, schools or churche Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com