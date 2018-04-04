Synthetic marijuana deaths show foolishness of trusting drug traffickers

SHARE COPY LINK "Reefer Madness" was a 1937 propaganda film intended to scare youngsters away from marijuana. It reemerged in the 1970s as a cult film to be snickered at while taking a toke. It is now in the public domain. Public domain

"Reefer Madness" was a 1937 propaganda film intended to scare youngsters away from marijuana. It reemerged in the 1970s as a cult film to be snickered at while taking a toke. It is now in the public domain. Public domain