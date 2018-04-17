Tax Day is sad. Next year will be less so?

Happy Tax Day, when your state and federal income taxes are due. Your mood may be changed by how much extra you are paying or how much of what you already paid you're getting back.
But local Republican representatives are busy today reminding us of their "gift" to the American people, the first overhaul of the U.S. Tax code in 32 years. Opinions have been generally in favor of the cut, but polls have shown a lot of people against it or uncertain.
Let's assume that's because few know, in dollars and cents, what it means to them.
So here's a step in that direction thanks to the Tax Foundation. The non-partisan group has a calculator, showing some of us middle-class, opinionated folks will save a nice chunk.
Use the calculator below to figure out your savings.
The average is $2,232 for a family of four in the 12th Congressional District, according to U.S. Rep. Mike Bost.
So plug in your details and particulars to see whether this time next year you will be posting a "happy" emoji or the "angry" one.
Comments