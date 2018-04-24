Mike Madigan survives #MeToo to again lead Illinois Democrats

Maybe we should rename Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan the Tin Man: No heart, but boy does he wield an oil can to keep that political machine clanking along.
Illinois Democrats just re-elected Madigan as their fearless leader. Our state's progressives ignored the sexual harassment by a top Madigan political lieutenant of a campaign worker, plus ignored Madigan ignoring the allegations for months until a press conference exposed it all.
Campaign worker Alaina Hampton quit after trying to get someone in Madigan's organization, including a direct appeal to Madigan himself, to stop relentless pursuit by Madigan operative Kevin Quinn. The boys closed ranks, but after the press conference Quinn was immediately out.
The party's central committee on Monday gushed over Madigan's ability to win elections. They even improved the optics by getting a female U.S. representative to be part of the nomination.
You have to admire the guy's abilities. He's now survived #MeToo, got his guy past the Blagojevich tape scandal, has largely stymied Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and now may be behind a third-party candidate sure to strip votes from Rauner in the Nov. 6 election.
He's got the brain. He's got the nerve. And while he may be missing that one thing, he swings a sharp ax that seems to be clearing out Illinois.
Comments