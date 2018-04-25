Let common sense prevail in deciding what to do with unauthorized O'Fallon locker room

In the category of no good deed that avoids permits goes unpunished, we learn that O'Fallon Township High School may be in trouble and taxpayers on the hook for an unauthorized baseball locker room.
Sometime after 2007 when they built a press box at Blazier Field in Community Park in O'Fallon, someone turned some empty space on the second floor into a locker room for the Panthers baseball team.
How nice.
Except that the industrious folks didn't bother getting any permits or permission. They tapped into city sewers and city water, which is a big no-no without a permit and license.
But the biggest sin may be that the locker room ran afoul of state and federal laws on accessibility for people with disabilities. The locker room was closed, but even using the space as storage is a violation.
Now the Illinois Attorney General is involved and is investigating. The high school district could be on the hook for as much as $80,000 for either an elevator or demolition of the entire structure.
Let's hope reasonable minds prevail. No elevator, no demolition, no sanctions against the district.
Someone deserves a trip to the woodshed over this, but let's not allow it to be taxpayers.
