Hot pink may become the new orange for Illinois deer hunters

Can you imagine Illinois state Rep. Jerry Costello II dragging his buck up to the hunting lodge? He drops his load, steps inside and the other hunters start hooting.
"Hey, Jerry. Did Barbie lend you her hunting gear?"
"No, no. He got that vest from the Victoria's Secret collection at Rural King."
"Guys, please. Jerry likes pink. Orange is so LAST deer season. "
But our local state representative stands unabashed. He clears his throat.
"Dear fellows. Scoff not at my blaze pink garments, for I have science on my side," Costello sniffs. "The University of Wisconsin did a study, and they found that the human eye picks up blaze pink more distinctly than it does blaze orange. Additionally, deer are less able to see my pink than your orange."
Unconvinced, the others continue teasing the young lawmaker, saying he's obviously a pinko.
Costello merely opens the lodge door, where the head of his 8-pointer can be seen, and asks: "How'd you guys do."
Silence.
Costello has science on his side as he continues his two-year pursuit of the ability for hunters to wear blaze pink as well as orange during deer season. House Bill 4231 passed the Illinois House and is in the Illinois Senate Agriculture Committee.
But as the legislative season draws closer to the May 31 deadline, the question remains: Can't the hunters in Springfield figure out some bigger game to chase?
Maybe pink outerwear can help them stalk the elusive and extremely rare balanced budget.
Comments