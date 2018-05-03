Illinois lawmakers need to back their education ideas with cash

SHARE COPY LINK As Illinois lawmakers again busy themselves micro-managing what is taught in schools, the BND Editorial Board decides to write them a letter — in cursive — about the many unfunded mandates they have placed on our schools. We also ask about that ma Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com

As Illinois lawmakers again busy themselves micro-managing what is taught in schools, the BND Editorial Board decides to write them a letter — in cursive — about the many unfunded mandates they have placed on our schools. We also ask about that ma Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com